NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home

A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.

Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.

Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick released a statement Thursday morning, Feb. 2 mourning Dwumfour's loss.

“Eunice was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to serve our residents,” Kilpatrick said. “The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying."

Dwumfour was elected in 2022 and served on the borough's human relations commission.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

