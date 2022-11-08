Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Politics

New Jersey Election Results: Projected Winners From House Races

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Josh Gottheimer and Frank Pallotta.
Josh Gottheimer and Frank Pallotta. Photo Credit: Rep Josh Gottheimer/Pallotta For Congress (Facebook photos)

Votes from the midterm elections are being counted in New Jersey.

Here are the preliminary results as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated as votes are counted (* denotes incumbent):

District 1: 91% of votes in

  • Donald Norcross (D) * 62%
  • Claire Gustafson (R) 35.6%

District 2: 95% of votes in

  • Jeff Van Drew (R)* 61.2%
  • Tim Alexander (D) 37.7%

District 3: 95% of votes in

  • Andy Kim (D)* 54.9%
  • Bob Healey Jr. (R) 44.2%

District 4: 96% of votes in

  • Christopher Smith (R)* 67.3%
  • Matthew Jenkins (D) 31%

District 5: 95% of votes in

  • Josh Gottheimer (D)* 54.3%
  • Frank Pallotta (R) 44%

District 6: 95% of votes in

  • Frank Pallone (D)* 56.6%
  • Susan Kiley (R) 41.9%

District 7: 95% of votes in

  • Tom Malinowski (D)* 52.3%
  • Thomas Kean Jr. (R) 47.7%

District 8: 95% of votes in

  • Robert Menendez (D) 72.7%

  • Marcos Arroyo (R) 24.2%

District 9: 95% of votes in

  • Bill Pascrell (D)* 54.4%
  • Billy Prempeh (R) 44.2%

District 10: 92% of votes in

  • Donald Payne Jr. (D)* 76.5%
  • David Pinckney (R) 21.2%

District 11: 93% of votes in

  • Mikie Sherrill (D)* 57.8%

  • Paul DeGroot (R) 41.3%

District 12: 95% of votes in

  • Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)* 60.5%
  • Darius Mayfield (R) 38.6%

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.