New Jersey Election Results: Projected Winners From House Races

Votes from the midterm elections are being counted in New Jersey.

Here are the preliminary results as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated as votes are counted (* denotes incumbent):

District 1: 91% of votes in

Donald Norcross (D) * 62%

Claire Gustafson (R) 35.6%

District 2: 95% of votes in

Jeff Van Drew (R)* 61.2%

Tim Alexander (D) 37.7%

District 3: 95% of votes in

Andy Kim (D)* 54.9%

Bob Healey Jr. (R) 44.2%

District 4: 96% of votes in

Christopher Smith (R)* 67.3%

Matthew Jenkins (D) 31%

District 5: 95% of votes in

Josh Gottheimer (D)* 54.3%

Frank Pallotta (R) 44%

District 6: 95% of votes in

Frank Pallone (D)* 56.6%

Susan Kiley (R) 41.9%

District 7: 95% of votes in

Tom Malinowski (D)* 52.3%

Thomas Kean Jr. (R) 47.7%

District 8: 95% of votes in

Robert Menendez (D) 72.7%

Marcos Arroyo (R) 24.2%

District 9: 95% of votes in

Bill Pascrell (D)* 54.4%

Billy Prempeh (R) 44.2%

District 10: 92% of votes in

Donald Payne Jr. (D)* 76.5%

David Pinckney (R) 21.2%

District 11: 93% of votes in

Mikie Sherrill (D)* 57.8%

Paul DeGroot (R) 41.3%

District 12: 95% of votes in

Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)* 60.5%

Darius Mayfield (R) 38.6%

