New Jersey Election Results (DEVELOPING)

Josh Gottheimer and Frank Pallotta.
Josh Gottheimer and Frank Pallotta.

Votes from the midterm elections are being counted in New Jersey.

Here are the preliminary results as of 9:30 p.m. according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated as votes are counted (* denotes incumbent):

District 1: 65% of votes in

  • Donald Norcross (D) * 65.8%
  • Claire Gustafson (R) 31.9%

District 2: 47% of votes in

  • Jeff Van Drew (R)* 58.9%
  • Tim Alexander (D) 40.1%

District 3: 57% of votes in

  • Andy Kim (D)* 58.7%
  • Bob Healey Jr. (R) 40.5%

District 4: 88% of votes in

  • Christopher Smith (R)* 64.7%
  • Matthew Jenkins (D) 33.4%

District 5: 29% of votes in

  • Josh Gottheimer (D)* 72%
  • Frank Pallotta (R) 27.4%

District 6: 56% of votes in

  • Frank Pallone (D)* 60.6%
  • Susan Kiley (R) 37.9%

District 7: 28% of votes in

  • Tom Malinowski (D)* 63.6%
  • Thomas Kean Jr. (R) 36.4%

District 8: 24% of votes in

  • Robert Menendez (D) 79.4%

  • Marcos Arroyo (R) 17%

District 9: 15% of votes in

  • Bill Pascrell (D)* 72%
  • Billy Prempeh (R) 26.7%
  • Sean Armstrong
  • Lea Sherman

District 10: 26% of votes in

  • Donald Payne Jr. (D)* 79.2%
  • David Pinckney (R) 18.4%

District 11: 16% of votes in

  • Mikie Sherrill (D)* 80.8%

  • Paul DeGroot (R) 18.7%

District 12: 25% of votes in

  • Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)* 73.7%
  • Darius Mayfield (R) 25.3%

