Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop Runs For NJ Governor

Steven Fulop is officially throwing his hat in the ring.

The Jersey City mayor announced on Tuesday, April 11 that he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Gov. Phil Murphy is term limited and cannot seek re-election.

"My career has always been guided by a strong desire to take on difficult challenges and find solutions that help improve peoples’ lives," Fulop said in a press release.

"I’ve never backed down from a fight before, and I’m ready to work hard for all the people of our great state to deliver the results New Jersey deserves."

Following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Fulop left his job at Goldman Sachs to enlist in the Marines, later serving in Iraq. He was elected mayor in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017 and 2021. In January, Fulop announced he would not seek re-election, fueling speculation about a gubernatorial run.

