ELECTIONS: Chatham Mayor Trails Challengers In Race For 2 Committee Seats

Chatham's Republican challengers Mark Hamilton and Ashley Felice had the lead over current Mayor Michael Kelley for the two spots on the Republican ticket this November, as of July 8.

These are the unofficial results, though: July 14 marks the last day for mail-in ballots to be counted.

"While it is important to note that the preliminary results from today’s Republican Primary remain 'unofficial,' early indications are that an overwhelming majority of Chatham Township’s Republicans came out in support of the Ashley and Mark ticket," Hamilton and Felice said in a joint statement.

"We are humbled by this tremendous vote of confidence from our fellow Republicans, and look forward to bringing our message of responsible and practical governance to all of Chatham Township’s Residents in the general election."

Kelley had 289 of the 1,580 votes, while Felice had 629 and Hamilton had 645.

Meanwhile, the only two Democratic seats will be filled by Amee Shah and Brandon Melvin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.