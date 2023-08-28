Attempts To Capture Small Alligator Closes Central Jersey Park

The 3 or 4-foot gator was first spotted last Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Victor Crowell Park, submerged in the waters of Lake Creighton, commonly known as the Duck Pond, and Ambrose Brook in Middlesex Borough.

Police shot at the alligator on Saturday, Aug. 26, before it was reported that the reptile had munched on a duck.

Police Chief Matthew P. Geist urged residents to stay away from the area and to not approach or attempt to capture the alligator.

Anyone who sees the alligator is urged to call the Middlesex Police Department immediately at (732) 356-1900 extension 0 or dial 9-1-1.

Fish & Wildlife is working to gather specific information that will help pinpoint the setting of a humane trap to capture the animal, a state spokesman said.

Possession of alligators or crocodiles is against the law in New Jersey. Sometimes, however, these animals are purchased out of state and brought into New Jersey illegally. The owners often release them in local water bodies when they find they can no longer care for the animal.

