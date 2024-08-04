Police Search For Missing Boater Day After Vessel Capsizes On Jersey Shore Lake

Jackson police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a capsized boat on Prospertown Lake off Monmouth Road around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Chief Matthew Kunz said.

One of the occupants was unaccounted for, bringing law enforcement and emergency resources to the scene. Boats and divers were deployed Saturday afternoon in an effort to locate the missing boater, the chief said.

Officials from NJ Fish and Game, Lakewood emergency services and the NJSP also responded.

The search was suspended Saturday evening due to severe weather and darkness, and resumed Sunday morning, Aug. 4, Kunz said.

The boater remained missing as of press time.

