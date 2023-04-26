57 Walmarts, Sam's Clubs Hit By Dad-Son Robbers Across NJ, PA: Authorities

Jamaal Mitchell, 42, and his 24-year-old son Jahmir Mitchell are charged with robbery, retail theft, terroristic threats, and related counts, said Tilden Township police in a release on Wednesday, April 26.

In Berks County, the pair are suspects in the Oct. 16, 2022 robbery of the Tilden Walmart, authorities said. Investigators believe they stuffed over $900 worth of merchandise into two shopping carts before loading up the goods in their alleged getaway vehicle, a black Jeep Cherokee.

Police said the pair, joined by a third unidentified suspect, displayed a gun and threatened violence when stopped by a Walmart employee.

In addition, detectives believe the Mitchells carried out or attempted as many as 57 retail heists at Walmarts and Sam's Clubs across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey — allegedly swapping out the tags on their Jeep with stolen license plates to avoid detection, police added.

Jahmir Mitchell, the son, was taken into custody "in the Philadelphia area" on Wednesday, Tilden police said. His father Jamaal is still wanted on a felony arrest warrant and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who can lead investigators to Jamaal Mitchell or identify the third suspect is asked to call Tilden Township Police Department at 610-562-9001 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

