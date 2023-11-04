Police Papers Detail Heinous Accusations Against NJ School Janitor, Parents Livid

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, is facing a slew of charges for contaminating elementary school food and utensils with his own bodily fluids, and bleach, previously reported by Daily Voice.

The highly disturbing acts appear to have been leaked in Reddit sub /SouthJersey early in the week. ** WARNING: Information contained in the Reddit sub and below in this Daily Voice news report is extremely graphic and disturbing **

The details shared on Reddit appear to have been lifted form police papers, noting the janitor shared photos of himself smearing his genitals and bodily fluids on food and serving utensils at the school, and masturbating on and urinating inside of a beanbag chair in the school library.

Impellizzeri shared the heinous photos and videos in the encrypted messaging app Telegram, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. According to details shared on Reddit, the chat was comprised of nearly 1,000 people where Impellizzeri claimed to work at the Upper Deerfield Township Public School district.

Police paperwork obtained by Daily Voice detail some of the most heinous accusations made against Impellizzeri, who has worked at the school since 2019.

According to local police, videos shared in the Telegram messaging app show Impellizzeri masturbating and urinating on pillows and kitchen bowls in what appeared to be a school setting.

Videos also showed the 25-year-old wiping his anus, penis, testicles, and saliva on bread later served to students, and doing the same to utensils used to serve food to the students, police papers say.

Impellizzeri is accused of spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers later served to students, with the intention of harming the students.

Anguished and upset parents are sharing their thoughts in the Upper Deerfield Parents Facebook group, where some considering legal action and others sharing comments made by their own children over the years.

The prosecutor's office said officials are working toward collect bodily fluid samples from the janitor to determine if there is any potential for infectious disease transmission. The schools has been properly sanitized and any questionable food items have been thrown away, the prosecutor's office said.

Impellizzeri is jailed on charges of second-degree official misconduct and third-degree counts of aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted endangering the welfare of children.

