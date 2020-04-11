Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Young Teens Busted For Election-Day Dealing In Paterson, 376 Heroin Folds Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: PATERSON PD

Electioneers weren't the only ones working the streets of Paterson on Tuesday. Two boys – one 15, the other 17 – were among four people nabbed by city police with a combined 376 heroin folds, authorities said.

They also seized more than $1,800 in drug proceeds.

Detectives moved in after watching a trio slinging heroin at the corner of Broadway and Summer Street, near the city public library, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They collected the crew members’ stash of 353 folds and seized Shameek T. McDougald, 26, Shequan Roberts, 21, and a boy, 15, he said.

Less than two hours later, the investigators watched a deal go down at the corner of Main and Slater streets.

As they approached the corner, a 17-year-old dealer bolted, tossing drugs as he ran, Speziale said.

Detectives grabbed the teen as he tried to duck into a Grand Avenue storefront and took him into custody. They also seized nearly two dozen bags of heroin and some crack that he’d tossed during the pursuit, the director said

The adults were charged with criminal drug-related offenses and the youths were issued delinquency complaints.

