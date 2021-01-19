Young Spotswood Residents Killed In Central Jersey Crash

A Monmouth County community is mourning the tragic deaths of two 20-year-old residents killed in a crash Saturday in Manalapan.

Jonathan Ramirez and Justin Rochford, both of Spotswood, died in a single-car crash after Ramirez lost control of the vehicle, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. There were no other passengers.

The men were traveling north on Route 9 in a 2004 Infiniti G35 when the car struck a curb, utility pole and guiderail before coming to rest about 100 yards into a wooded area, the prosecutor said.

GoFundMe pages have been created to raise money for the victims' families.

About $11,000 had been raised as of Tuesday for the Jonathan Ramirez Memorial Fund. "He had a bright and incredible future ahead of him," the page's organizer wrote.

About $25,000 had been raised for the Justin Rochford Memorial Fund.

"This just goes to show how many people Justin has touched throughout his 20 years on this earth and his spirit will continue to touch people all across our community forever," the fund's organizer wrote.

Manalapan Township police were called to the crash just after 9:30 p.m.

Rochford was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ramirez was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Monmouth County Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Manalapan Police Department Patrolman Matthew Porricelli or Detective Dominic Donatelli at 732-446-4300.

