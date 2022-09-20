Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash

A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19.

John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.

The Champion Aeronca 7AC fixed-wing, single-engine plane they had departed from Bucks Airport in went down in a residential yard on Parvin Mill Road around 2:15 p.m., officials previously said.

Kristofer Noone had been working as a first officer for Spirit Airlines, and previously held the same position for Piedmont Airlines out of Philadelphia, his LinkedIn profile shows.

A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money for the Noone family.

"The family lost a son, a brother, and a father doing what they passionately loved," it reads. "Please help support the Noone family during this unimaginable time."

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

