Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jeep Slams Into Pickup Truck In Hawthorne
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Young Girl Critically Injured In Newark Hit-Run

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A little girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday.
A little girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday. Photo Credit: Google

A young girl was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on a Newark street, authorities said.

The victim, believed to be 3 years old, was struck shortly before 10 a.m. near Brookdale Avenue and 18th Avenue in the Vailsburg section, they said.

The driver left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the driver is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the case, at: 877-TIPS-4-EC ( 877-847-7432 ).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.