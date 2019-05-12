Young Girl Critically Injured In Newark Hit-Run

A young girl was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on a Newark street, authorities said.

The victim, believed to be 3 years old, was struck shortly before 10 a.m. near Brookdale Avenue and 18th Avenue in the Vailsburg section, they said.

The driver left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the driver is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the case, at: 877-TIPS-4-EC ( 877-847-7432 ).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

