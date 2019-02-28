You Could Save A Life: Lyndhurst OEM Offers Free Life-Saving Course For NJ Civilians

Lyndhurst first responders will continue free ongoing life-saving training when the township Office of Emergency Management conducts a bleeding control basics course.

An injured victim can die from blood loss within five minutes, making it critical to stop blood loss as quickly as possible while awaiting emergency responders.

With trauma the leading cause of death for Americans under age 46 -- according to a recent National Academies of Science study – civilians could end up saving others’ lives.

Lyndhurst’s OEM already has taught more than 100 citizens – including high school students, teachers and youngsters -- how to use tourniquets and other life-saving equipment as part of a “Stop the Bleed” campaign.

The free 90-minute training program, which convenes again March 13, will provide attendees from throughout New Jersey with “necessary skills needed to help themselves or others survive life-threatening injuries sustained during a vehicle crash, injury at home, active shooter incident or a terrorist attack,” authorities said.

The bleeding control basics program begins at 7 p.m. March 13 at Lyndhurst Fire Headquarters, 299 Delafield Ave.

REGISTER: LyndhurstOEMTraining.Eventbrite.com

