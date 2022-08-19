Yonkers Man Among 2 Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

Two people were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Toyota the crossed over the lanes of travel and struck the center concrete barrier, killing both the driver and unidentified passenger.

The left two lanes were closed for approximately 3 hours resulting in heavy traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

