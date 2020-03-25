Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Yonkers Driver, 60, Killed In Clifton Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Route 21
Route 21 Photo Credit: Omayra Lopez

A 60-year-old Yonkers driver was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning in Clifton, authorities said.

Denis Murphy was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla when he “failed to negotiate the exit ramp” at the intersection of Route 21 North and Route 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Ronaldo said in a joint release.

An ambulance took Murphy to St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic following the 9:42 a.m. call, Valdes and Ronaldo said.

He was pronounced dead exactly an hour later, they said.

An investigation was continuing.

Valdes and Ronaldo asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 470-5908 .

