Yet Another Fire At Marcal, Arson Investigators Requested

Fire tore through an electrical room Tuesday in what’s left of the Marcal plant in Elmwood Park – bringing not only firefighters from several towns but also arson investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Less than a month after the “big one” consumed most of the plant, Tuesday’s blaze broke out in a five-story building off Market Street and River Road around 11 a.m.

It shot to three alarms – with some minor explosions -- but was knocked down nearly as quickly and under control in roughly 40 minutes.

Firefighters from Fair Lawn, Lodi, Maywood, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook were among those who joined their Elmwood Park colleagues.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit also was requested as a precaution.

Traffic on Route 80 was temporarily halted in both directions.

COURTESY: Dieter Von-Weidanz

******

ALSO SEE: Wind-whipped flames consumed the Marcal Plant in Elmwood Park in what quickly became the kind of fire many have long feared.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/images-big-one-consumes-marcal-plant-ignites-nearby-buildings-power-lines/747620/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.