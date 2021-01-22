Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wyckoff Police Stop Turns Up Two Wanted Men

Jerry DeMarco
Nelson Quesada-Aristy
Nelson Quesada-Aristy Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco / INSET: Rochelle Park PD

A Wyckoff police officer got two-for-one when he stopped a drunk driver from Englewood, authorities said.

Officer Joseph Benanti stopped an Infiniti Q50 SUV whose driver was tailgating, failing to yield and failing to maintain a lane on Sicomac Avenue, Detective Lt. Joseph Soto said.

It turned out the driver, Nelson Quesada-Aristy, 29, was wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson County, Alabama, Soto said.

What’s more, his passenger, 26-year-old David Alexander Santos of Newark was wanted out of Montgomery County, PA, the lieutenant said.

Both remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following Sunday’s arrests.

Quesada-Aristy was charged with DWI and reckless driving. He and Santos were charged with illegal possession of Xanax.

Quesada-Aristy’s criminal record includes arrests for ID and credit card theft, money laundering, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Four years ago, Rochelle Park police arrested him and two other men at a local hotel after a raid turned up more than a dozen iPhones, bogus credit cards and driver's licenses, as well as $57,000 in cash.

Rochelle Park Police: ID Thieves Had Phones, Bogus Cards, $57,000 Cash

