Wyckoff Police Officers Help Rescue Motorist, 74, In Heart-Attack Crash Near Lincoln Tunnel

Two Wyckoff police officers helped save the life of a 74-year-old driver whose car crashed into two others when he suffered a heart attack Thursday on Route 495 near the Lincoln Tunnel, authorities said.

Officers Michael Teegan and Michael Scalise were transporting a prisoner from Weehawken to Hackensack when they were flagged down by a motorist involved in a crash on the westbound highway near the Kennedy Boulevard interchange in Union City around 2 p.m., Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The motorist "advised the officers that the other driver was still in his car and not responding" Soto said.Scalise remained with the prisoner, radioed communications and requested assistance from the Port Authority Police, the lieutenant said.Teegan, meanwhile, removed the unresponsive driver from his vehicle and began chest compressions, Soto said.

Port Authority police arrived and administered defribrilator shocks, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in Jersey City for further medical attention, she said.

Traffic, which was light at the time, was restricted to a single lane for a little over 15 minutes, Rodrigues said.

No one in the two vehicles that were struck was injured, she said, adding that the damage to the vehicles was minor.

