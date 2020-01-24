Wyckoff Pedestrian Hospitalized After Crash

A 57-year-old Wyckoff resident was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after being struck by a car Thursday night, authorities said.

The victim was crossing Crescent Avenue going east when she was struck around 6:40 p.m. by the vehicle as its driver – a 38-year-old Wyckoff woman – turned left from eastbound Franklin Avenue, Lt. Joseph Soto.

The Wyckoff Ambulance Corps took her to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The driver remained at the scene.

No summonses were immediately issued, Soto said. An investigation was continuing.

Police everywhere continue to warn drivers and pedestrian alike that even the slightest distraction could lead to serious injury or death.

And while jaywalkers will create the danger themselves, police say that drivers – who often strike victims while turning – have more of a responsibility to be attentive because they’re the ones in control of multi-ton machinery.

Neither should ever assume the other will stop and both should remain 100% alert, they say.

