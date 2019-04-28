Wyckoff PD: Upper Saddle River Police Help Catch Bronx Package Thieves

Wyckoff police got an assist from their colleagues in Upper Saddle River after a Bronx couple tried shipping an illegally-bought phone to a resident’s home.

Erika Lora, 35, came to the Hartung Drive resident’s front door, provided the name on the package and asked for it, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The resident claimed the package – containing a new cellphone worth about $1,000 -- never arrived, Soto said.

She called police as the couple drove off in a car they’d parked in the homeowner’s driveway, he said.

Wyckoff police broadcast an alert, and Upper Saddle River police stopped the car a short time later, the lieutenant said.

Both Lora and Juan Carlos Lugo, 44, were charged with conspiring to receive stolen property. Both were released pending court hearings.

