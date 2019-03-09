Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Paterson Detectives Chase Down Fleeing Gunmen
Wyckoff PD: Sergeant Stops Drifting Out-Of-State Driver With Heroin, Needle On Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
The Orange County driver “appeared to have a difficult time maintaining his lane of travel," police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

An out-of-state heroin user was arrested after his car drifted across lanes on northbound Route 208 in the middle of the afternoon, Wyckoff police said.

William Rueckert, 27, of was nearly 50 miles from his Montgomery home in Orange County, N.Y., when Sgt. Mark Tagliareni pulled him over.

Rueckert “appeared to have a difficult time maintaining his lane of travel” in his Volkswagen Jetta, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Police along the Route 208 corridor north of Paterson often stop out-of-state buyers headed back to New York or Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, Franklin Lakes police arrested a Pennsylvania trio who they said had driven an hour and a half to Paterson to buy heroin.

SEE: Franklin Lakes Police Bust Three In Route 208 Heroin, Oxy Stop

Rueckert was taken into custody on drug-related charges after police found heroin and a hypodermic syringe, Soto said.

Rueckert also received summonses for failing to maintain a lane of travel, having an unclear license plate and having drugs in a vehicle.

He was released pending a court date.

