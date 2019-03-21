Wyckoff PD: Security Guard In Traffic Stop Posed As Police Officer

A security guard from Rockland flashed a badge and identified himself as a cop after a Wyckoff police officer pulled his companion over, authorities said. He wasn’t -- and it got him arrested, they said.

Leonard C. Miles, 47, of Spring Valley was released after the 11:45 p.m. stop.

Miles, who owned the Ford Mustang, had “identified himself as a law enforcement officer in the state of New York and displayed a badge,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Borough police later did a little digging.

The discovered that Miles, in fact, “was employed as a security officer for a NY state agency and was not a sworn law enforcement officer,” Soto said.

Wyckoff police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, and Spring Valley police picked him up, the lieutenant said.

Miles was brought to the Rockland County Jail, waived extradition and was transported to the Bergen County Jail, Soto said.

A judge ordered him released hours later pending future court action.

