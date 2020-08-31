Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Police Bust 3 Out-Of-State Men With Loaded Gun, Drugs
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wyckoff PD: Hackensack Police Nab DWI Driver Who Fled Wrong-Way Crash On Route 208 Overpass

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Sabrina Zegarra Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSET: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF
At the scene on Russell Avenue in Wyckoff. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: An unlicensed DWI driver from Paterson who fled a wrong-way crash that sent a Jeep rolling on a Route 208 overpass in Wyckoff was captured soon after in Hackensack, authorities said.

Sabrina Y. Zegarra, 21, was driving an unregistered Mitsubishi Montero that crossed the double-yellow line on Russell Avenue and struck the Jeep around 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The Jeep driver got out OK and reported minor injuries, Soto said.

Police alerted surrounding towns after Officer Michael Scalise discovered debris that indicated the type of vehicle she was driving, the lieutenant said.

Hackensack police stopped Zegarra and turned her over to their Wyckoff colleagues.

They charged her with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to report it, failing to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license, among other counts.

Zegarra remained held for three days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge allowed her release, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.