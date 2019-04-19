Contact Us
Wyckoff PD: Driver Ticketed For Being Unlicensed Busted For Getting Right Back Behind Wheel

Jerry DeMarco
Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

Wyckoff police stopped an unlicensed motorist for the second time in two hours when he ignored orders to leave his car until a valid driver could pick it up, authorities said.

Officer Robert Schlossberg first pulled over 23-year-old Melvin Acosta-Espinal of New York City for a traffic violation on Wyckoff Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Acosta-Espinal received a summons for driving while on the suspended list and was told to leave the vehicle in a nearby parking lot until a valid driver was available to get it, Soto said.

At 4:20 a.m., Kaitlyn Maglione saw Acosta-Espinal drive by, the lieutenant said.

This time, he was arrested and taken to headquarters, where he received a second summons for driving while suspended and an additional charge of hindering prosecution.

He was released pending a court hearing and his car was secured until a licensed driver could collect it.

