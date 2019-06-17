Wyckoff Motorcyclist, 20, Killed In Clifton Police Chase Crash

A 20-year-motorcyclist from Wyckoff was killed in a fiery crash during a pre-dawn police chase Monday in Clifton.

A marked unit was chasing the fleeing driver when he crashed at Broad Street and Van Houten Avenue around 2 a.m., responders said.

Police conducted CPR, to no avail.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of any occupants of the vehicle the motorcycle collided with. Firefighters responded for an extrication, responders said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating both the crash and the pursuit, was expected to release more details sometime Monday.

The scene was finally cleared around 9 a.m., unclogging several area streets.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.