Wyckoff Homes Evacuated In Gas Leak

Jerry DeMarco
Five Wyckoff homes were temporarily evacuated Wednesday after a gas line ruptured, authorities said.

A PSE&G crew was removing an old gas meter at a home on Wild Duck Road -- a cul-de-sac off Midland Avenue -- when they ruptured the line around 10 a.m., Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Borough police and firefighters responded, he said.

The crew capped the leak and completed the repairs, the lieutenant said.

Residents were able to return before 11 a.m., he said.

No injuries or property damage were reported, Soto said.

