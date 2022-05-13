WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Of NJ Has Bond Revoked: Report

WWE legend Tammy Sytch — a Garden State native — has had her bond revoked following her third arrest within three months, TMZ reports.

The Hall of Famer was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes when she struck the back of a 2013 Kia Sorento stopped at a stoplight on US Highway 1 in Volusia County, Florida, killing the 75-year-old driver just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, DailyVoice.com reported.

While Sytch first posted her bond on Saturday, May 7, it was revoked during a Friday morning hearing, and she was put back in jail pending her next court appearance on Tuesday, May 31, TMZ reports.

Sytch was charged with DUI causing death and seven other criminal offenses and faces significant prison time if convicted, the report says.

