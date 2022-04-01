Wrong-Way Head-On Crash Shuts Down Route 80 In Morris County

A wrong-way head-on crash caused serious injuries and shut down Route 80 westbound in Morris County Tuesday morning.

State Police responded to the wrong-way crash near milepost 28.7 in Roxbury Township around 7:45 a.m., initial reports said.

An advanced life support ambulance was called to the scene for a victim who suffered serious injuries, the report said.

Meanwhile, all lanes were closed for the investigation west of Exit 28 and Route 631/Route 46 with traffic using the shoulder, according to 511NJ.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

