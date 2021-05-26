Wrong-Way Driver ‘Tried To Kill’ Wife, Phillipsburg Motorcyclist Says In Caption Of Viral Photo

A Phillipsburg man’s GoPro captured the terrifying moment a wrong-way driver nearly hit his motorcycling wife — and he’s diligently searching for the identity of the person behind the wheel.

“I’m glad my wife is still alive — because someone on S. Main tried to kill her,” starts a widely shared Facebook post from Mitch Traphagen of Phillipsburg.

Traphagen was riding behind his wife, Michelle, who he says was nearly struck by the driver near 991 S. Main St. just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

However, the driver wasn’t passing another vehicle — “he went into the lane either intentionally or due to impairment,” Traphagen said.

“You can see the rear tire smoke from her braking,” he writes. “That said, if anyone recognizes this car, I’d love to hear about it.”

Tragehagen said he contacted police — but he and Michelle remain “haunted” following the incident, particularly due to the influx of responses he received on the post.

“One thing haunting from the post — how many other people have had similar experiences,” Traphagen told Daily Voice. “I’ve been riding a long time, including 20 years in the Tampa Bay Area — have never had anyone do that before.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department.

