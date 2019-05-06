Contact Us
Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Bergenfield Bar Patron Stabbed Dead In Fight, Authorities Search For Killer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wrong-Way Driver High On Heroin Sends 3 To Hospital In Head-On Elmwood Park Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Elmwood Park police
Elmwood Park police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Elmwood Park PD

An adult and two youngsters were injured when an unlicensed, out-of-town drug addict high on heroin crashed his car into theirs while driving on the wrong side of the road in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

Kyle Apgar, 29, kept going before his car struck two parked vehicles around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The victims, whose car was struck on Broadway, weren’t seriously injured, he said

Police found a hypodermic syringe and heroin in Apgar's car after it hit the two parked vehicles on Bellevue Avenue and came to a stop, Foligno said.

Apgar, who the chief said was under the influence of the drug, currently lives in the Warren County town of Hope, roughly 50 miles from Elmwood Park and neighboring Paterson, where he’s been arrested before on drug possession charges.

This time he was charged with three counts of assault by auto, as well as with driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, reckless driving and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle.

A judge nonetheless ordered him released from the Bergen County Jail on Monday -- less than 36 hours after the crash – under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

******

