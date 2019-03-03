Wrong-Way Driver Dies In Route 80 Crash

An elderly driver headed the wrong way on westbound Route 80 was killed overnight when his sedan crashed into an SUV, responders said.

The Audi driver -- apparently in his late 80s -- was declared dead at the scene of the crash on the Passaic River bridge in Woodland Park just after 4:30 a.m.

Responders believe he was intoxicated.

There was no immediate word on injuries to anyone in the SUV.

Three lanes remained closed for an investigation by New Jersey State Police and clearing of the wreckage at milepost 56.5.

