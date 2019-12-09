Wrong-Way Central NJ Crash Leaves 3 Bayonne Teens Critical

Contact Us
Three Bayonne teens were critically injured Saturday near Rattlesnake Bridge Road and I-78 in Bedminster
Three Bayonne teens were critically injured Saturday near Rattlesnake Bridge Road and I-78 in Bedminster Photo Credit: Bedminster PD

Three 18-year-olds from Bayonne were hospitalized in critical condition following a wrong-way crash in Central Jersey over the weekend, authorities said.

A 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by one of them was speeding north on the southbound side of Rattlesnake Bridge Road near I-78 in Bedminster when it struck a concrete bridge abutment shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and Bedminster police said.

All three occupants had to be extricated, they said.

Investigators were still trying to determine what happened and why.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585 or the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office C.A.R.T. at (908) 231-7100 ,

You can also provide tips via the STOPit app, which allows citizens to remain anonymous while submitting information, photos and video.

