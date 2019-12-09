Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Would-Be Robbers Ambush Rutherford Hotel Hooker, Flee Empty-Handed, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Extended Stay America, Rutherford
Extended Stay America, Rutherford Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two would-be robbers targeted a prostitute plying her trade at a Rutherford hotel and ended up fleeing empty-handed, authorities said.

The 34-year-old Bronx woman had "set up shop" at the Extended Stay America just off Route 3 when a scheduled customer knocked on the door just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Police Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

Seeing one man there, she opened the door and was rushed by him and an accomplice, Feliciano said.

"It turns out they'd set her up," the captain said.

"She told them her money was in another room with someone else," he said. "When they backed off, she ran to an exit and screamed for help."

Told that the robbers were armed and still at the hotel, Rutherford police responded with their colleagues from East Rutherford and Lyndhurst. A witness told them both men fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The would-be victim wasn't injured, Feliciano said.

As it turned out, she "didn't have any to give them in the first place," the captain said.

