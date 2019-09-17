Workers Burned In Explosion At Carlstadt Cosmetics Plant

A mixture at a Carlstadt cosmetics plant exploded Tuesday, seriously injuring a worker, authorities said.

The 58-year-old employee was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston after she was burned in the explosion at JCS Global Distribution around 1 p.m., Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

The victim had been mixing cosmetic products in a 55-gallon barrel at the Barrell Avenue plant when the mixture exploded, Cleary said.

"No other workers were in the immediate area when the explosion occurred," the sergeant said, "but the building was evacuated as a precaution."

OSHA was notified and responded to the plant to further investigate, he said.

