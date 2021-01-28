Worker Trapped In Machine That Fell In Icy Linden Waters For Nearly 1 Hour Rushed To Hospital

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
4900 Tremley Point Road
4900 Tremley Point Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A construction worker was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the machine he was operating fell into icy Linden waters, trapping him inside for nearly an hour Thursday morning.

Fire and police units responded to a construction site at 4900 Tremley Point Road, where the excavator had fallen into the Arthur Kill -- the operator still trapped inside around 8 a.m., Linden police said in a release.

The man was removed from the machine cab sometime around 9 a.m. and taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Assisting agencies included the United States Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, New York City Police Department Air Search & Rescue Unit, members of the New Jersey Marine Task Force, Rescue Units from the Elizabeth and Rahway Fire Departments, the Union, Cranford, and Perth Amboy Fire Departments, and Paramedics from RWJBH Rahway Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (O.S.H.A)

