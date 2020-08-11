Worker Seriously Injured After Falling 20 Feet Onto Truck From Roof In Hawthorne

DEVELOPING: One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after falling approximately 20 feet from the roof of a Hawthorne home onto a truck parked in the driveway.

Firefighters arrived at a Cornell Avenue home to rescue the victim from the truck, before being turned over to EMS and taken to the hospital around 7:50 Tuesday morning, initial reports say.

It was unclear if the victim was a worker or a homeowner.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

