A 40-year-old Elizabeth man was killed in a fall just after midnight Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the city said.

The man was working on a cherry picker at Seafrigo on Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he fell several feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokeswoman said. `

The man's identity was not immediately released.

