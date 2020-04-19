Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worker Killed In Fall At Bayonne Terminal

Jerry DeMarco
Bayonne Dry Dock
Bayonne Dry Dock Photo Credit: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management

A 25-year-old worker died Sunday when he fell 35 feet into a fuel tank on a shop docked at the Bayonne waterfront, responders said.

What began as a rescue operation shortly before 9:30 a.m. soon turned into a recovery at the Bayonne Dry Dock on Port Terminal Boulevard, they said.

“Arriving firefighters found a worker employed by a painting contractor [who] fell approximately 35 feet down into a confined space in the forward bow section of the USNS Red Cloud," Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver. "The ship is in the dry dock for repair.

“Firefighters set up for a technical rescue and descended into the hole, where the 25-year-old male worker was found unresponsive," Weaver said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Port Authority police were investigating.

