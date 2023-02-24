Worker Feared Dead In Sea Isle City Balcony Collapse: Reports

A recovery operation was underway for a construction worker feared dead in a balcony collapse at a Sea Isle City high-rise building Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, according to developing news reports.

The worker was on the 7th floor balcony of the Spinnaker South Tower when the balcony above him collapsed, crushing him around 2:20 p.m., Sea Isle City Police Lt. Jim McQuillen tells reporters at Fox29 and NJ Advance Media.

McQuillen remained at the scene as of 830 p.m. and was not immediately available for comment.

Each balcony weighs between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds, Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue Team member Matt Johnson tells Fox29.

Officials did not provide details on the victim's condition but said a recovery operation was under way.

