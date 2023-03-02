Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Worker Electrocuted, Killed By Live Wire In Mercer County: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Hamilton police
Hamilton police Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamilton Police Division

A worker was electrocuted and killed while working on fiber optic lines, authorities said.

Dean Kitchin, 52, of Cherry Hill apparently touched a live power line during the work, they said.

His lifeless body was found on top of a box truck, according to Hamilton police. 

Hamilton police and firefighters were called to 11 Souith Gold Road for a report of a fire on Wednesday, March 1.

There was no foul play, Hamilton police said.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office was conducting an autopsy.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.