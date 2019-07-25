Worker Charged With Dumping Trash In 300-Year-Old Rahway Cemetery

Police in Rahway charged a 78-year-old caretaker for allegedly disposing of garbage in a historic graveyard founded decades before the American Revolution.

Eric Rickes was charged with desecration of a place of burial after police obtained a warrant to search Rahway Cemetery Wednesday. Police sought the warrant after learning that Rickes was throwing waste into grave sites, the department said in a statement Thursday.

Rickes had earlier been ordered to remove waste and debris around the cemetery by the health department, police also said.

“While these are allegations at this point, I am absolutely outraged by the possibility that these activities may have taken place. When we entrust the remains of our loved ones to a cemetery, there is an expectation that they will be treated with respect in perpetuity," Mayor Raymond Giacobbe said in a statement.

The cemetery, founded in 1724, is the final resting place for a long list of notables, including Abraham Clark, a signer of the Declaration of Independence; John Cladek, a colonel in the Civil War who served with the 35th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry; Carolyn Wells, a noted mystery author; as well as African-American veterans of the Civil War, according to the Merchants and Drovers Tavern Museum , which is next door to the cemetery.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel D’Albero at 732-827-2147.

