Worker, 60, Dies In Fall At Site Of Former Clifton Nightclub

A 60-year-old worker died after he fell 20 feet from a scaffold Monday afternoon in Clifton.

The victim had been part of a crew that's transforming the former Bliss nightclub on Allwood Road into an attorney's office.

Responders said the victim sustained a skull fracture.

CPR was conducted before he was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Next-of-kin notifications were being made, authorities said.

OSHA was notified.

