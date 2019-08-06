Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Launches Nation's First Law Enforcement Stress Management Program Amid Police Suicide Rise
Worker, 19, Cutting Oil Tank Critically Burned In Garfield Flashback

Jerry DeMarco
“The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.”
“The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.” Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 19-year-old worker was critically burned on the lower half of his body after a flashback Tuesday afternoon while he was cutting an oil tank from the ground in Garfield, authorities said.

“It appears that as he was cutting the tank with a saw,” Garfield Police Lt. Richard Uram said. “The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.”

“It does not appear they had a permit to remove the tank at this time,” Uram said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with burns over nearly 50% of his body, responders said.

OSHA and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined city first responders.

An investigation was continuing, Uram said.

