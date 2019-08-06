Worker, 19, Cutting Oil Tank Critically Burned In Garfield Flashback

A 19-year-old worker was critically burned on the lower half of his body after a flashback Tuesday afternoon while he was cutting an oil tank from the ground in Garfield, authorities said.

“It appears that as he was cutting the tank with a saw,” Garfield Police Lt. Richard Uram said. “The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.”

“It does not appear they had a permit to remove the tank at this time,” Uram said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with burns over nearly 50% of his body, responders said.

OSHA and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined city first responders.

An investigation was continuing, Uram said.

