Work-Bound Lyndhurst Woman Killed When Truck Hits Tree

A Lyndhurst woman on her way to work was killed when her truck slammed into a tree early Saturday, authorities said.

The 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after her Chevy Tahoe struck the tree off the northbound lane in the 100 block of Chubb Avenue around 7:15 a.m., Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Although the investigation was in its early stages, speed appeared to be a factor, Auteri said.

He thanked township firefighters and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

