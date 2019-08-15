Woodland Park Woman, 70, Charged In Stabbing Of 71-Year-Old

A Woodland Park woman is facing charges of attempted murder, weapons offenses and neglect of an elderly or disabled person for allegedly stabbing another woman Wednesday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to a Woodland Park home on a report of a stabbing and found the victim, a 71-year-old woman, with a non-fatal wound, the prosecutor's office said. She was taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Judith Wysocki, 70, was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Passaic County jail. She faces a sentence of 10 to 20 years on the attempted murder charge alone.

Authorities plan to file a motion for pretrial detention in Superior Court.

