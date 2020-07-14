Women Sexually Assaulted In Clifton, Nutley, Bloomfield Daylight Spree, Suspect Nabbed In Chase

A madman ran around sexually assaulting and robbing several women in broad daylight in Clifton, Nutley and Bloomfield – reportedly dragging one of them to his car – before Belleville police captured him following a stolen car chase, authorities said Tuesday

It began around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Emerson Street near Albion Park in Clifton, where they said the assailant approached a woman, told her to look him in the face before he hit her, then struck her and took her cellphone.

The woman declined to be hospitalized for a cut, bruised and swollen face, authorities said.

Soon after, the madman stopped another woman, dropped his pants and made lewd comments, they said.

He then went into Nutley, where four more assaults followed, including one in which they said he dragged a woman to his car.

Other victims told police they were punched.

A woman was digitally penetrated in another assault in Bloomfield before Belleville police spotted him driving a car reportedly stolen out of East Orange, then chased and captured him.

He was sent to the Essex County Jail on initial charges out of Bloomfield, with several more being prepared by authorities in Belleville, Nutley and Clifton.

Authorities were first completing identification lineups for the victims before releasing his identity.

