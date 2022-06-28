Woman With Ties To NJ Reported Missing In Suburban Philly

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

Shakuntalaben Patel, 71, was last seen walking away from her Pintail Court home in Bensalem just before 9 a.m. on Monday, June 28, local police said.

She needs to take daily medication for her dementia, police said.

Patel also has family in Trenton and Edison, NJ, and may have gotten on a SEPTA bus, they added.

Patel stands 5'0" tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has salt and pepper hair pulled back in a ponytail.

A Ring camera captured her as she was leaving the home and shows what she was wearing at the time she went missing, police said. She had on dark pants and a red and white striped shirt.

She did not have identification on her when she left and she speaks very little English, according to police.

Anyone with information on Patel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bensalem Township police at (215) 633-3719.

