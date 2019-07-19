Contact Us
Breaking News: Bergen-Based Cold Case Unit Cracks Newark Killing
Woman With Small Child Seen Taking Package From Hoboken Stoop

Paul Milo
A woman was seen on video taking a package from a front stoop in Hoboken Monday.
A woman was seen on video taking a package from a front stoop in Hoboken Monday. Photo Credit: Screengrab

Video posted to Twitter shows a woman pushing a baby stroller and accompanied by a young girl on a scooter take a package from the front stoop of a Hoboken home.

The incident took place at 7th and Garden Monday morning, when the little girl appears to point the package out to the woman pushing the stroller. The woman is then seen entering the courtyard and picking the package up.

The homeowner told WABC 7 the package contained formula for the homeowner's newborn baby.

The victims had not yet filed a police report as of Friday morning, the station also reported.

