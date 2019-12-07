Woman With Child Shoots At Another Woman On Newark Street: Police

Police in Newark are looking for a Newark woman who they say shot at another woman on a city street Thursday night.

Giache S. Smalley, 23, pulled up to the 200 block of Fabyan Place around 10:15 p.m. Inside her car -- a black, 2-door 2000 Mitsubushi eclipse -- were two passengers, including a child in the back seat, according to police.

Smalley got out of the car and opened fire on the woman, who ran from the scene and was unhurt.

A warrant has been issued for Smalley's arrest on a charge of aggravated assault. Anyone who knows her location is urged to call the police department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

